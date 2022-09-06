Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Panels To Be Formed In Bengal Districts To Monitor Pollution, Waste Management: Minister

To a question if the steps were necessitated in the wake of the recent imposition of Rs 3,500 crore fine on Bengal by National Green Tribunal for "failure" to manage waste, Bhunia said the green bench's observations were being scrutinised by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and other top officials.

The West Bengal government to monitor pollution control measures
The West Bengal government to monitor pollution control measures Photo by Vijay Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 9:37 pm

The West Bengal government will form a nodal committee in every district to monitor pollution control measures and the steps taken for waste management, Environment Minister Manas Bhunia said on Tuesday. He said a decision on the composition of the nodal committee would be taken later.

At a press meet, Bhunia also said that a high-level panel comprising principal secretary of the environment department, Roshni Sen, West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) president Kalyan Rudra, its secretary Rajesh Kumar and other senior officials would be keeping a tab on the functioning of the committees and take stock of the measures initiated for liquid and solid waste management.

Members of the panel would also meet every week to review the outcome. To a question if the steps were necessitated in the wake of the recent imposition of Rs 3,500 crore fine on Bengal by National Green Tribunal for "failure" to manage waste, Bhunia said the green bench's observations were being scrutinised by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and other top officials.

Asked about the use of disc jockeys and loud music during festivities, Bhunia said the environment department and WBPCB would monitor the sound level. "We have to strike a balance between public sentiments and sound pollution menace," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

