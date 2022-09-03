Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

P Sainath Announces Returning Basavashree Award After Pontiff's Arrest

Noted journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee P Sainath has said he is returning the Basavashree award, which was conferred on him by the Murugha Math in 2017.

Noted journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee P Sainath
Noted journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee P Sainath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 9:08 am

Noted journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee P Sainath has said he is returning the Basavashree award, which was conferred on him by the Murugha Math in 2017.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath made his decision public after the chief pontiff of the Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of school girls.

"In solidarity with the? survivors and with the cause of justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakh prize money that came with it by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017," Sainath said in one of the tweets.

He said he was disturbed to learn from media reports that Sharanaru faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

No word is strong enough to condemn such offences against children, the eminent journalist said.

He also appreciated the efforts of Mysuru-based NGO 'OdaNadi' to bring the incidents to light and their decades-long fight against social evils.

He also appealed to the Karnataka government to pursue the investigation into the scandal vigorously.

The pontiff has been remanded in police custody till September 5 in connection with the case.

Related stories

Karnataka Pontiff Arrest: Eminent Journalist P Sainath To Return Basavashree Award Given By Math

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Noted Journalist SC/ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act Mysuru-based NGO 'OdaNadi Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru Ramon Magsaysay Awardee P Sainath Murugha Math In 2017 Basavashree Award
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Long Weekend Plans: 7 Road Trips To Take For Some R&R

Long Weekend Plans: 7 Road Trips To Take For Some R&R

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot