Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Over 81 Lakh MT Paddy Procured So Far In Punjab

On Thursday, a senior official in Punjab said that more than 81 lakh metric tons of paddy have been procured so far during the Kharif marketing season.

Over 81 Lakh MT Paddy Procured So Far In Punjab
Over 81 Lakh MT Paddy Procured So Far In Punjab PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 8:08 pm

More than 81 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured so far in the ongoing Kharif marketing season in Punjab, a senior official said on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said paddy procurement operations were being carried out seamlessly in all grain markets across the state. 

So far, 84.48 lakh MT paddy has arrived in the mandis, and 81.80 lakh MT has been procured by the various procurement agencies, he said.

A payment of more than Rs 11,531 crore has been made to the farmers.

Aggarwal was in the Khanna grain market, about 45 km from here, to take stock of the procurement operations. 

The ACS said the Punjab government was committed to ensuring a hassle-free and smooth procurement season and every grain of crops would be procured without causing any inconvenience to the peasantry. He said the farmers were receiving their payments timely besides ensuring foremost priority to prompt purchase. 

Later, Aggarwal went to the village Libran where progressive farmers had adopted in-situ crop management wholeheartedly and became an inspiration for others by not burning stubble. 

He said by mixing stubble in the fields, these farmers saved the environment from harmful gases and earned various benefits in terms of increased yield of crops and improved soil health.

Related stories

Maharashtra Government Stands By Farmers, They Will Get Compensation For Crop Losses: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Government Eyes To Make Use Of Satellites For Crop Damage Assessment And Payout To Farmers

Crop King Seeds Review 2022 – Legit Seed Bank That Ship To USA

Tags

National Punjab Kharif Crop Paddy Crop Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) Mandi Farmers PUNJAB FARMERS Grain Markets
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal