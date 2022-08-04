Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Over 3k Delegates From Various Cos Likely To Participate In Invest Rajasthan Summit

More than 3,000 delegates from various companies are expected to take part in the Invest Rajasthan Summit to be held here on October 7 and 8. 

Industry minister Shankuntala Rawat`
Industry minister Shankuntala Rawat` PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 4:24 pm

More than 3,000 delegates from various companies are expected to take part in the Invest Rajasthan Summit to be held here on October 7 and 8. 

The state government has stepped up preparations for the summit, which is being organized to attract investment.

Industry minister Shankuntala Rawat said that different sessions will be held at the summit in which more than 3,000 representatives of companies from a wide range of sectors will take part.

She said that sessions will be held on startups, agriculture, agro-processing, tourism, and MSME, among others.

"Through this event, Rajasthan is ready to take a big leap towards a new era of industrialization," she said. 

Prior to the summit, the state government has held various road shows and investor-connect programs in parts of the country and abroad.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Not On Same Page with Centre On Economic Views: Bengal Industry Minister

Tags

National Startups Agriculture Agro-processing Tourism Invest Rajasthan Summit 3k Delegates Various Companies October 7 And 8 Investor-connect Programs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?