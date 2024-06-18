National

Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project

Environmental activists have expressed concerns about the irreversible climate change cutting of trees will cause and the detrimental impact it will have on people especially as much of North India remains in the grip of severe heat waves

Representative Image/Getty Images
Kanwar Yatra Photo: Representative Image/Getty Images
Over 33,000 fully grown trees are to be cut in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut to give way for a separate 111km corridor for Kanwariyas, the UP government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT). 

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has permitted the state government to cut down 1.1 lakh trees and plants for the project in the three districts, according to media reports. The NGT has taken suo moto cognisance of the order and the panel comprising NGT chairperson Prakash Srivastava, Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, has sought more details on the matter.

The Kanwar route was proposed in 2018 as an alternative to the usual route through Western UP and Uttarakhand, which often became "very crowded" and disrupted daily traffic flow, as per the UP government.

The Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by millions of Hindu devotees during the Hindu month of Shravan, where the pilgrims travel to collect sacred water from the river Ganga which they then carry back to their local Shiva temples to perform rituals and offer it to the deity Shiva.

The state government told NGT, “This route is included in the ‘very crowded’ category for common people and devotees. A total of 54 villages in three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad fall on this route. There is a lot of disruption to traffic movement during the month of Shravan,” according to a TOI report.

Several environmental activists and organisations have called out the UP government and expressed their concerns about the irreversible climate change the cutting of trees will cause and the detrimental impact it will have on people especially as much of North India remains in the grip of severe heat waves.

Jhatkaa.org, a digital advocacy organisation, started a petition to ‘Save 33,000 trees in Uttar Pradesh’ with over 11,000 signatures received so far. Its Associate Campaigns Director Roshan Kedar said, “There is a consensus among the public that this is not a very good decision by the government.”

“We run digital petitions on issues regarding climate change and there are multiple issues we work in but one of them is definitely deforestation…everytime there is an issue like this, we try to see what is the perception of public on this,” he said.

Kedar believes the impact of such large-scale cutting of trees would be detrimental not just for the environment but also for the kanwariyas for whom the corridor is being built. “If lakhs of people are going to walk on this for the Yatra, they are the first ones who will suffer because of this massive tree cutting. It’s not just tree cutting itself which will be problematic, but then there will be a massive concretisation because of the widening of the road and additional concretisation will aggregate the whole urban heat island effect as most of the North Indian cities are facing heat waves because of the urban heat island problem.”

A Man Drinking water in Summer - SURESH K PANDEY
Unseen And Uncounted: The True Cost Of Heatwaves In India

BY Md Asghar Khan

A PWD official told TOI, the compensatory afforestation would take place in Lalitpur district, hundreds of kilometres away from the deforestation site. 

Roshan Kedar says planting the trees somewhere else would highly impact local temperatures. 

“There is a double whammy that is going to happen. The cutting of the trees which are providing the shade, but at the same time they are planting these trees not on the same route, they’re planting these trees somewhere else, that means the temperatures in these districts on the route of the Kanwar Yatra will be really really high.”

He adds that the proposed compensation would be no match to the fully-grown trees which will be cut, with the newly planted tree taking decades to grow to the same size. “So when we say compensatory it doesn't mean it is going to compensate the effects right away and there is also no guarantee how many trees from that compensatory afforestation will survive because survival rates of these is low.”

Fridays For Future, a global climate movement, questioned why one must have to choose between devotion and environment in a social media post referring to the Kanwar route project. “Should we really have to choose between devotion and the environment? Or is the real question why our policymakers can’t come up with eco-friendly development plans? Irrespective of which faith we follow, isn’t our first devotion to our Mother Nature? It’s time to demand sustainable solutions that respect both our traditions and our planet,” the post read.

Heatwave in Himachal Pradesh leads to increase in forest fires. - Outlook
Prolonged Heatwaves Pose A Greater Crisis For Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand

BY Ashwani Sharma

“Sacrificing trees during a heatwave is not justified. It exacerbates the very conditions making the heatwave unbearable and endangers lives. Clearing forests in one area while doing compensatory afforestation elsewhere is a flawed approach. It ignores the immediate loss of biodiversity and ecological balance that local forests provide,” the FFF post added.

The next date of hearing is scheduled for July 8.

