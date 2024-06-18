Extreme Weather Events In 2024: The New Normal?

The effects of global warming and climate change are slowly becoming visible with great energy. If we look at the year 2024 alone, many incidents have occurred in the country and around the world, which environmentalists are considering as examples of climate change caused by global warming. According to NASA, “As Earth's climate changes, it is impacting extreme weather across the planet. Record-breaking heat waves on land and in the ocean, drenching rains, severe floods, years-long droughts, extreme wildfires, and widespread flooding during hurricanes are all becoming more frequent and more intense.” Here are some events that seem to prove NASA's point:
Heat Waves in India
Nearly a dozen states of North-West India, including Delhi, UP, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab, are suffering from the scorching heat and heat waves, and at present, they are not getting any significant relief. The mercury was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi on June 16, which was six degrees above normal.
Tornadoes in USA
Bad weather continues to wreak havoc in many areas of America. In the last few weeks, several people died due to a tornado in western Iowa. This tornado hit the small town of Greenfield, Iowa, located about 50 miles southwest of Des Moines. Many houses, and buildings have collapsed, and trees have been uprooted. After which a state of emergency has been declared.
Floods in Brazil
The devastating floods that came after the earthquake in Brazil in the past few weeks have caused devastation. About 126 people have died here. At the same time, it is being told that about 756 people have been injured in this deluge. 20 lakh people have been affected by the flood. Looking at the situation, the rescue team is engaged in rescue work in the area. Due to heavy rains in Brazil, roads have collapsed badly in many places. However, the sky once again opened on Friday, which gave some relief to the people. While the number of people evacuating the house has doubled in 24 hours. Experts believe that climate change has been affected due to the El Niño weather phenomenon.
Wildfire in Los Angeles
A recent fire in the forests of Los Angeles in America is not getting extinguished. The forest fire has now spread to California. Due to this, more than 12 thousand people were evacuated from their homes and taken to safe places to save themselves from the fire. Let us tell you that there is intense heat in Los Angeles, America these days. And there has been a massive fire in Los Angeles County for the last several days.
Tornadoes in Canada
On June 1, central Alberta of Canada experienced 5 tornadoes according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). 4 of them hit near Edberg, a village 120 km southeast of Edmonton between 2:38 and 2:56 pm and did damage to a farm with wind gusts of 115-130 km/h. These were EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The 5th one was southeast of Gadsby at 4:45 pm but did no damage. A tornado watch was issued for the area as conditions were favourable for funnel clouds and weak tornadoes.