Over 23,000 DU Students Applied For Change Of College: Official

The seats of over 30,500 students in Delhi University colleges have been frozen, while over 23,000 applicants opted to upgrade their seats after the second merit list was released, according to a senior varsity official.

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 8:00 pm

Over 30,500 students allotted courses across Delhi University colleges have frozen their seats, while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the 2nd merit list, a senior varsity official said.

Meanwhile, the university has also received 1,008 mid-entry applications. The varsity had given a window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry for fresh applicants.

The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.

More than 15,500 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation.

"After the second round, 30,662 students have lost their seats. While 23,139 students have opted for upgradation. Moreover, we have received 1,008 applications through the mid-entry window," Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said.

The university has also informed the students on its website about the number of vacant seats after the first two rounds of seat allocation.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – the first phase was to apply to the university, the second phase was for preference filling, and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy. 

