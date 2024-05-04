Outlook News Wrap, May 4: Blue Corner Notice Likely In Revanna Case, Ex-Delhi Cong Chief Joins BJP, Heatwave Alerts Issues And More

Since the announcement of Yash starrer 'Toxic', there have reports about the leading lady in the film. 'Toxic' stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. There have been several reports claiming that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also part of 'Toxic'. However, the latest report suggests that she will be replaced by Nayanthara. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Geethu Mohandas, the director of 'Toxic' is in talks with Lady Superstar, Nayanthara, to play Yash’s on-screen sister in the upcoming flick. Earlier, it was reported, Kareena would play Yash's sister. READ FULL STORY.