Outlook News Wrap, May 4: Blue Corner Notice Likely In Revanna Case, Ex-Delhi Cong Chief Joins BJP, Heatwave Alerts Issues And More

Hello readers! Through this Outlook news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are straightaway diving into the fresh developments in the Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse allegations case where CBI is likely to issue a 'Blue Corner Notice' against Revanna who travelled to Germany using a diplomatic passport amid the row. In light of the scorching temperatures in several places across the country, IMD has issued fresh heatwave alerts.
In other important news, former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP today days after quitting Congress.
Read All These And More In The May 4 Outlook News Wrap
Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Tape' Case: CBI Likely To Issue Blue Corner Notice
Amid escalating tension in the row over sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who also fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport, the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to issue a Blue Corner notice against him. READ FULL STORY.
Days After Quitting Congress, Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP
Days after resigning from the post of Chief of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Arvinder Singh Lovely has joined the BJP. Former Delhi Congress Chief resigned on April 28. Citing tensions due to the alliance with AAP, Lovely formally resigned from his post and the party and stated that the pain the alliance with AAP has brought is "not just mine, but all leaders of Congress". READ FULL STORY.
'First Of All, Our Economy Is Not Faltering': EAM Jaishankar On 'Xenophobia' Remark
A day after US President Joe Biden's remarks on India, Japan and China being 'xenophobic' as they do not welcome immigrants, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday rejected the remarks.
In an interview with The Economic Times, EAM Jaishankar asserted that India instead has always been open and welcoming to people from diverse societies. READ FULL STORY.
Heatwave Warning Issued For THESE States; Heavy Rains Predicted In North East: IMD Forecast
A severe heatwave has gripped India, with temperatures soaring to record levels and leaving hundreds of millions of people sweltering. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert, warning that the ongoing heatwave spell in east and south peninsular India will continue until May 5-7 and abate thereafter. READ FULL STORY.
‘First Win Raebareli’: Russian Chess Legend Garry Kasparov’s Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Goes Viral
World chess champion Garry Kasparov made a subtle jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in addition to the Wayanad. The announcement of Congress leader contesting from Raebareli was made on Friday after weeks of suspense. READ FULL STORY.
Who Was Hamida Banu? Know Here As Google Doodle Celebrates India's First Female Wrestler
Google Doodle on Saturday, May 4, showcased Hamida Banu on its home page as a tribute to the woman considered to be the first Indian female wrestler. (More Sports News). Banu, a trailblazer in women's wrestling in India, was a big name in the 1940s and 1950s in a sport that was totally an all-men affair till then. READ FULL STORY.
Nayanthara To Replace Kareena Kapoor Khan In Yash Starrer 'Toxic'? Here's What We Know
Since the announcement of Yash starrer 'Toxic', there have reports about the leading lady in the film. 'Toxic' stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. There have been several reports claiming that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also part of 'Toxic'. However, the latest report suggests that she will be replaced by Nayanthara. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Geethu Mohandas, the director of 'Toxic' is in talks with Lady Superstar, Nayanthara, to play Yash’s on-screen sister in the upcoming flick. Earlier, it was reported, Kareena would play Yash's sister. READ FULL STORY.