Heatwave Warning Issued For THESE States; Heavy Rains Predicted In North East: IMD Forecast

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4mm) on May 5, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4mm) on May 5 and 6. The weather office has also predicted heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya (115.5-204.4mm) on May 5 and 6.