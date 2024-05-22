National

Outlook News Wrap May 22: SC Pulls Up Hemant Soren Over Bail Plea, Calcutta HC Cancels OBC Certificates, Countries Move To Recognise Palestine And More

Outlook News Wrap May 22: Today's top headlines include SC dismissing ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Calcutta High Court in a big verdict scrapped OBC certificates while countries like Spain and Norway are moving to recognize Palestine and many more.

May 22 News Wrap: (clockwise) Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Calcutta High Court, Pune Car Crash, Singapore Airlines Flight
Hello readers! Through this new wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we will be focusing on the Supreme Court's decision to disregard ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's bail plea. In another important development, the Calcutta High Court scrapped all OBC certificates issued in Bengal after 2010.

Read About All These And Mauch More On Outlook's May 22 News Wrap

Why Was Hemant Soren's Bail Plea On Similar Grounds As Arvind Kejriwal Disregarded By Supreme Court?

Barely two weeks after the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged corruption case, the top court disregarded former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s bail plea in an alleged money laundering case on May 22. READ FULL STORY.

Calcutta HC Cancels All OBC Certificates Issued After 2010 In Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled all Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued after 2010 by the West Bengal government. The Court has found such reservations under an Act of 2012 to vacancies in services and posts in West Bengal illegal. READ FULL STORY.

Pune Porsche Accident: Father Of Accused Teen Driver Sent To Police Custody Till May 24

The father of the minor accused in the accident involving a Porsche Taycan car has been sent to police custody till May 24. In another development in the case, the Juvenile Justice Board issued a notice to the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune, to appear before it on Wednesday. READ FULL STORY.

Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'

The leaders of Norway, Ireland and Spain have announced that they would work towards formally recognizing the state of Palestine next week. The European countries have taken this decision as part of their bid to work towards "peace in the Middle East" and to push for a two state solution between Israel and Palestine. READ FULL STORY.

Singapore Airlines Flight: Who Was Geoffrey Kitchen, Man Who Died In Turbulence, What Caused His Death?

Geoffrey Kitchen died likely due to a heart attack on the Singapore Airlines flight amid severe turbulence, said Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, to where the SIA flight was on Tuesday diverted under emergency. READ FULL STORY.

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Downs Gilmour To Reach Second Round

After a long break, returning to action, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made her way into the women’s singles second round match with a 46-minute win over Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament on Wednesday, 22nd May. (More Badminton News) READ FULL STORY.

Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Good Bad Ugly's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For Rs 95 Crore


Tamil superstar Thala Ajith is one of the most sought-after actors. He has a huge fan base and they eagerly wait for his movies. Ajith Kumar will be seen in an action thriller, 'Good Bad Ugly' where he is said to be in a triple role. It is to be noted that, Ajith will be playing three different roles in a film after 18 years of gap. The movie has been written and directed by 'Bagheera' and 'Mark Anthony' fame, Adhik Ravichandran. Here's an interesting update regarding the upcoming film. Read on to know. (READ FULL STORY)

