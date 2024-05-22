International

Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'

The leaders of Norway, Ireland and Spain have announced that they would work towards formally recognizing the state of Palestine next week. Following the announcement, Israel warned all three countries of "serious consequences" and has recalled its envoys.

The leaders of Norway, Ireland and Spain have announced that they would work towards formally recognizing the state of Palestine next week. The European countries have taken this decision as part of their bid to work towards "peace in the Middle East" and to push for a two state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Following the announcement, Israel warned all three countries of "serious consequences" and has already recalled its envoys from the respective countries.

Norway

As per Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, there cannot be "peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition of Palestine". Gahr Støre further added that the recognition will be in the best interest of Israel.

"In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured [in Gaza], we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security," stated the Norwegian PM.

Ireland

Shortly after Norway's announcement, newly elected Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris announced that Ireland too will be working towards the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Speaking at a news conference, PM Harris stated that Ireland will now begin the necessary steps for the recognition of the state.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had announced the recognition of Palestine a few months into the war. However, moving with Norway and Ireland, Sanchez announced that Spain will also now formally recongise Palestine.

The Spanish leader also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of putting the two state solution in "danger" with his policy of destruction in the Gaza Strip.

All three countries are set to recognize the state of Palestine in their respective parliaments on May 28.

Israel Recalls Ambassadors, Warns Of Consequences

Shortly after the announcement, all Israeli ambassadors in Spain, Ireland and Norway were recalled to Tel Aviv.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz took to social media platform X warning Ireland and Norway that "Israel will not go over this in silence". A similar warning was issued to the Spanish government.

"Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state," stated Katz.

Hamas on the other hand, has welcomed the decision by the three European countries and hailed it as an important step.

In its latest video message, the Israeli foreign ministry has stated that “recognising a Palestinian state risks turning you into a pawn in the hands of Iran and Hamas”, and would “only fuel extremism and instability”.

Israel has rejected the independence of Palestine and its creation since the start of the conflict decades ago. Following the Gaza War, Israel has warned many countries that the creation of a Palestinian state would pave the way for Iran and its axis of resistance.

A similar statement was made by Israel with regard to the US-Saudi security deal, where Saudi Arabia has agreed to recognise Israel and normalise its ties with it, only if Israel agrees to pave the way for an independent Palestinian state.

