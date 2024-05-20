International

US, Saudi Arabia 'Days Away' From Historic Security Deal, Normalisation With Israel Back On Cards: Report

United States and Saudi Arabia are reportedly "days away" from finalizing their historic security deal. This deal, which had been paused due to Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, is now back on track and on the brink of completion.

As reported by CBS News, an official close to the Biden Administration has confirmed that the deal with Saudi Arabia has made "tremendous progress" following the meeting of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In an official statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the defence and security deal with the US is "nearly final".

What Are The Main Components Of The Agreement?

The security deal between the US and Saudi Arabia has been divided into two components. One of the major components is the defence agreement between the two countries. Under this deal, the US would assist the Saudi kingdom to build its own civilian nuclear programme.

Another component of this is deal is the normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia was the path towards normalization with Tel Aviv, however, after the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023, Saudi Arabia paused on normalization its ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia is yet to recognize Israel's right to exist as a country in the Middle East. In 2002, the kingdom was at the front of the Arab Peace Initiative, which stated that Israel would be recognized after the creation of a Palestinian state.

Fast forward to 2020, the United States brokered the Abraham Accords with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan. These accords paved the way towards the recognition of Israel.

The deal between the US and Saudi Arabia was first announced in 2023, weeks before the war with Hamas broke out. On October 7, 2023, after Israel launched its attacks on Gaza, Saudi Arabia halted the deal and put forth the case of an independent Palestine to the US and Tel Aviv.

Normalisation With Israel Now Back On Cards

After months of negotiations between American and Saudi officials, Saudi Arabia is reportedly ready to normalize its ties with Israel. However, Saudi Arabia has stated that this normalization will only be possible if a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine is implemented.

Sources close to the Kingdom have stated that Saudi Arabia has made it "clear" that nothing can move ahead if the path of a two-state solution for an independent Palestine is not established. Ties with Israel will be normalized only if Palestinian self-rule in West Bank and Gaza is established.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated the need for "calm in Gaza" and the creation of a "credible pathway to a Palestinian state".

Despite Israeli PM Netanyahu's stark rejection for the creation of a Palestinian state, the Biden administration is hopeful that Netanyahu and Israel will pave the way for the creation of Palestinian while taking the win of having diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia at last.

