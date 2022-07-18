Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Opposition Leaders Meet At Pawar's Residence To Evolve Strategy For VP poll

Alva, who is pitted against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar, was also present at the meeting of opposition leaders. Leaders of 17 parties unanimously decided to pick former governor and Congress veteran Alva as their nominee for the post of Vice President.

Leaders of opposition parties on Monday met at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar PTI

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 10:12 pm

Leaders of opposition parties on Monday met at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to chalk out the joint strategy for their vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva.

Alva would file her nomination papers on  Tuesday and a number of opposition leaders would accompany her there. "A meeting of leaders of the United Opposition Parties was held at my New Delhi residence this evening to discuss the upcoming Vice Presidential elections to be held in August 2022," Pawar said on Twitter after the meeting.

Alva would file her nomination papers on  Tuesday and a number of opposition leaders would accompany her there. "A meeting of leaders of the United Opposition Parties was held at my New Delhi residence this evening to discuss the upcoming Vice Presidential elections to be held in August 2022," Pawar said on Twitter after the meeting.

Among others present at Pawar's residence were Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI-M leaders Sitaram Yechury and Elamaram Kareem, CPI leaders D Raja and Binoy Viswam, NCP's Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, MDMK Vaiko, DMK's Kanimozhi, SP Ram Gopal Yadav and N K Premchandran.

The vice presidential election will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

(With PTI inputs)

