Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

ONGC OFS To Open Tomorrow, Govt To Divest 1.5% Stake To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore

The OFS by the government will be open on March 30 and 31 for retail investors, ONGC said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday

ONGC OFS To Open Tomorrow, Govt To Divest 1.5% Stake To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore
ONGC’s Bombay High rigs. Atul Loke/Outlook Archive

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 8:19 pm

The government is set to launch Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to 1.5 per cent of its stake in the country's top oil and gas producer to raise Rs 3,000 crore.

The OFS by the government will be open on March 30 and 31 for retail investors, ONGC said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Related stories

ONGC Profit Jumps 7 Times To Rs 8,764 Crore In Q3 On Spike In Oil, Gas Prices

The government will sell about 19 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 159 per share.  This price is at a 7 per cent discount to the Rs 171.05 stock closing price of ONGC on the BSE on Tuesday.

"The promoter (the government) proposes to sell up to 94,352,094 equity shares of the company, (representing 0.75 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) on March 30, 2022 (to non-retail investors) and on March 31, 2022 (to retail investors) with an option to additionally sell 94,352,094 equity shares (in case of oversubscription)," it said.

The government owns a 60.41 per cent stake in ONGC which produces half of India's oil and gas.

In the OFS, a minimum of 25 per cent of the shares are reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies while 10 per cent earmarked for retail investors.

ONGC employees can apply for equity shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh each, the filing said, adding that 0.075 per cent of equity shares sold in the OFS would be offered to eligible employees at the cut-off price.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Business ONGC OFS ONGC OFS Opening Date ONGC ONGC Earnings Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Offer For Sale ONGC Tripura ONGC Videsh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm