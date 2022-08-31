Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
One More Person Succumbs To Covid-19 In Puducherry

While Puducherry region alone saw 39 positive cases, Karaikal reported eight and Yanam registered five infections. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any new case during last twenty-four hours.

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 7:06 pm

A 91-year-old man died of coronavirus on Wednesday in Puducherry, raising the toll to 1,969. The Department of Health examined 904 samples and detected 52 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

While Puducherry region alone saw 39 positive cases, Karaikal reported eight and Yanam registered five infections. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any new case during last twenty-four hours.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the overall caseload in the Union Territory was 1,72,875.  He said that 33 patients recovered during the last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,566.

Active cases were 340 which comprised 10 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 330 patients were in home quarantine, he added. The Health Department has examined so far 23,80,570 samples and found 20,15,925 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 5.75 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 percent and 98.66 percent respectively. The Health Department has administered so far 20,70,231 doses which comprised 9,88,903 first doses, 8,13,909 second jabs and 2,67,419 booster doses.

-With PTI Input

