Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the office of a governor is neither an "ornamental nor a political position”.

He also called upon them to act as a ‘guide’ to states and see to it that the programs funded by the central government are properly implemented by the states, according to a statement issued by the Vice President’s Secretariat.

Naidu was addressing governors, lieutenant governors, and administrators of Union territories at his official residence where he had hosted a lunch for them and their spouses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the event.

Naidu urged the governors to frequently visit as many universities as possible in their states, in the role of chancellor of the universities, and interact with the students and staff to motivate them.

He also suggested that they oversee the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in its letter and spirit.

Naidu said the office of a governor is “neither an ornamental position nor a political position” and that their conduct should "set an example" for the state administration.

The vice president suggested that the governors can also become important partners in the eradication of tuberculosis and other health awareness initiatives in the states and UTs.

Given the instance of vaccination, Naidu pointed out how motivating people to get vaccinated has had positive outcomes and reduced mortalities in India.

