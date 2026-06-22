Odisha Speaker Dismisses BJD, Cong''s Demand to Disqualify 11 MLAs for Cross-Voting in RS Polls

Referring to BJD petitions, the Odisha Assembly secretariat, in a June 19 notification, said, "The petition is cryptic, vague, unsubstantiated and does not fulfil the statutory requirements to be gone into on merits, even assuming for the sake of argument, but not admitting, that the contents are otherwise worthy of being enquired into." "Therefore, the petition suffers from gross infirmity or defects have been presented in sure ignorance of the statutory requirements and do not deserve any consideration," it said.