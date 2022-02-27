Odisha Reports Lowest COVID Cases Of The Year

Odisha reported 251 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- its lowest this year, the Health Department said. The toll rose to 9,064 with eight fatalities, including two each in Angul and Nayagarh.



The daily positivity rate was 0.46 per cent, and 83 children were among those newly infected, a bulletin said. It was the lowest since December 31 when 228 cases were recorded. The state had logged 293 cases and four deaths on Saturday.



There are 2,828 active cases, and 494 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The tally rose to 12,84,867, including 12,72,922 recoveries.

With PTI inputs.