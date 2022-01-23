Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Reports 8,520 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

At least 11,344 patients recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,10,767.

Odisha Reports 8,520 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths
Odisha sees a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases -

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 3:08 pm

Odisha on Sunday recorded 8,520 coronavirus cases -- 325 infections less than the previous day -- pushing the tally to 12,04,660, the health department said its bulletin. On Saturday, the state had logged 8,845 new cases and seven deaths.

The toll mounted to 8,520 with six more fatalities, the bulletin said. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities in the past.

At least 11,344 patients recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,10,767, the department said. Odisha currently has 85,320 active cases, including 31,501 in Khurda.

Related stories

Puducherry Adds 1,897 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths

Guj: Doctors, Nurses Among 50 Personnel Of Rajkot Civil Hospital Who Test COVID-19 Positive

Covid-19 India Logs 3,33,533 New Coronavairus Cases, 525 Fatalities

The test positivity rate stood at 11.75 per cent. Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is situated, reported 2,262 new infections, followed by Sundargarh at 932 and Cuttack at 789, it said.

As many as  937 children were among those who contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The coastal state conducted 72,524 sample tests for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Khurda, Sundargarh, Cuttack and Balasore are in the red zone, with each of these districts having over 2,500 active cases. Puri, Jajpur and Sambalpur are among the 16 districts which are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 COVID-positive patients each.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Odisha Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Tripura Communal Violence: 'Public Spirited Hands' Demanding Unbiased Probe Themselves Unclean, Govt Says

Tripura Communal Violence: 'Public Spirited Hands' Demanding Unbiased Probe Themselves Unclean, Govt Says

RDay Parade: Indian Army Marching Contingents To Display Evolution Of Uniforms, Rifles

The Symbolism Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grand Statue At The India Gate

New Letter Says Mukherjee Commission Disregarded Renkoji Temple's Nod For DNA Test Of Ashes: Netaji kin

'Congress' Situation Miserable In UP', Says Mayawati

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held