Odisha Reports 63 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 More Fatality

Odisha currently has 605 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,25,519 people have recovered from the disease, including 79 in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 5:54 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,377 on Saturday as 63 more people, including 10 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 9,200 after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease in the Sundargarh district.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha currently has 605 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,25,519 people have recovered from the disease, including 79 in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input

