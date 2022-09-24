Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Reports 222 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

The daily positivity rate was at 1.46 per cent as 15,179 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 5:09 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,32,957 on Saturday as 222 more people, including 36 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. 

The state had recorded 202 infections on Friday.

Odisha's coronavirus death toll rose to 9,188 as a 65 year-old man succumbed to the disease in Cuttack district. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 1,417 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,22,299 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 204 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.46 per cent as 15,179 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming