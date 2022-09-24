Odisha Reports 222 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,32,957 on Saturday as 222 more people, including 36 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 202 infections on Friday.

Odisha's coronavirus death toll rose to 9,188 as a 65 year-old man succumbed to the disease in Cuttack district. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 1,417 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,22,299 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 204 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.46 per cent as 15,179 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input