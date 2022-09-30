Odisha Reports 203 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,090 on Friday as 203 more people, including 20 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The state had recorded 180 infections on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,193 as a 77-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Sundargarh district. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 1,407 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,23,437 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 181 in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was at 1.53 per cent as 13,265 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)