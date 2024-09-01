National

Nurse Molested At West Bengal Hospital By Patient: 'Touched Me, Used Foul Language'

The patient, who was admitted with a high fever and brought in on a stretcher accompanied by family members, allegedly touched the nurse inappropriately while she was administering saline to him.

Doctors of KGMU Lucknow take part in a candle light march in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Lucknow, Monday, Aug 12, 2024
A nurse was reportedly molested by a male patient at a government-run health centre in Ilambazar, Birbhum district, West Bengal, on Saturday night. The patient, who was admitted with a high fever and brought in on a stretcher accompanied by family members, allegedly touched the nurse inappropriately while she was administering saline to him.

The nurse filed a police complaint, stating that the patient used offensive language towards her. “The patient was brought in during the night shift with a fever complaint. As advised by the doctors, I was preparing to administer saline to him when he misbehaved. He touched me and used foul language. We feel unsafe working here due to the lack of proper security. How could a patient act in such a way?" India Today quoted her as saying.

Rape During Partition: When Women's Bodies Became Trophies Of War

Police were informed about the incident and the accused patient was arrested. A written complaint was lodged with the Ilambazar Police Station, and an investigation is now underway.

In another case, a contractual laboratory technician at West Bengal's Howrah District Hospital was arrested by police for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old patient on the hospital premises. The incident occurred late on Saturday night.

These incidents come amid nationwide protests over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The case has sparked widespread outrage and criticism of the authorities' handling of the incident. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, attacking West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Amit Malviya of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shared on X  a list of four incidents of sexual assault, including the Birbhum one, 'on the first day of September' in West Bengal. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vociferously protesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government over its handling of the RG Kar case and the issue of women's safety in West Bengal.

