Notification To Regularise Sanitary Workers Issued: Karnataka CM Bommai

Steps would be taken to consider other such workers in the second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside the city.

Garbage being dumped on streets in East Delhi as sanitation workers continue strike over non-payment of salaries, in East Delhi.
The government decided to regularise the services of sanitation workers File Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 10:26 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said a notification to regularise the service of 11,136 sanitary workers has been issued and steps would be taken to consider other such workers in the second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside the city.

“The government decided to regularise the services of sanitation workers as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it. The welfare of Dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of our government,” Bommai said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency here. Bommai said the risk fund of the sanitary workers has been hiked.

(With PTI inputs)

