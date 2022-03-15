Noted Cultural Activist Shiv Charan Pandey Dies At 87

Noted cultural activist Shiv Charan Pandey died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was 87. Pandey was secretary of Hukka Club Laxmi Bhandar Almora situated in 'Dubkiya moholla' known for its various cultural activities.



Pandey, who commanded the respect of art lovers and performing artists, is credited with the staging of Ramlila and the publication of Purvasi magazine.



He was also associated for some time with the Uttarakhand Shodh Sansthan. Pandey is survived by his wife, two sons, and three daughters. His last rites were performed at Vishwanath Ghat.

With PTI inputs.