Noida: Illegal Liquor, Meat Shops On Kanwar Yatra Route To Remain Shut

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked its departments to ensure that no illegal liquor or meat shops operate on the Kanwar Yatra route while drones will be used to monitor the law and order situation, officials said. Adequate police personnel will be deployed on the routes, they said.

The administration through multiple inter-department meetings chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj has asked officials to also ensure that there is no waterlogging on the roads and that they are well-lit and free of potholes. The yatra through Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar is scheduled from July 15 to 26 during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan.

"All officials have been instructed to ensure compliance with the Uttar Pradesh government's guidelines on preparations for the Kanwar Yatra like every year," a senior administration official said. "The officials have been asked to inspect all routes of the yatra in Noida and Greater Noida and ensure that no unauthorised liquor or meat shops function on the route so that unnecessary crowds can be avoided during the yatra," the official added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar said security personnel will be deployed along the route in adequate number while drones will also be used to monitor the situation to ensure hassle-free yatra. "Routes are being continuously inspected and RRT (rapid response teams) will be stationed during the procession. Besides all this, the police will take preventive action against identified miscreants who have caused nuisance in the past," Kumar.

On the closure of illegal liquor and meat shops, a senior police official said inspections are being carried out to ensure such unauthorised facilities do not operate. "There is no order yet on the closure of authorised liquor shops but that could be done after government order depending on the law and order situation, which is a routine practice during the yatra," the official added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, witnesses the Kanwar Yatra through relatively smaller road patches in Noida and Greater Noida. The larger movement takes place through adjoining Ghaziabad towards Uttarakhand. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, there are two routes in Dadri, three in Jarcha, and one each in Dankaur, Kasna, Jewar and Rabupura this time, according to officials.

