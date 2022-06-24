Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No National Party In Contact With Us: Eknath Shinde

Out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 40 have come with me to Guwahati. In a democracy, the majority and numbers count. So nobody has the right to take any action against us, Shinde said, when asked about the Sena approaching the Assembly Deputy Speaker for action against the rebel MLAs.

No National Party In Contact With Us: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 6:11 pm

A day after claiming that a "powerful national party" was supporting his group of MLAs in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Friday said no national party is in contact with them. Asked if BJP was backing his group, Shinde told a TV channel, “When I said a big power is backing us, I meant the power of Balasaheb Thackeray and (late Shiv Sena leader) Anand Dighe.”

Responding to a query on when will the political crisis in Maharashtra end, Shinde, a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state, said things will be clear after some time. “Out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 40 have come with me to Guwahati. In a democracy, the majority and numbers count. So nobody has the right to take any action against us,” Shinde said, when asked about the Sena approaching the Assembly Deputy Speaker for action against the rebel MLAs.

Related stories

'We Are Real Shiv Sena, Who Are You Trying To Scare': Eknath Shinde Lashes Out On Disqualification Demand

Maha Crisis: All 37 Rebel MLAs Claim Eknath Shinde As Leader, Shiv Sena Says Doors Are Still Open For Them

Uddhav Thackeray Vacates CM House After Offering To Resign, Eknath Shinde Says Shiv Sena Must Quit MVA

A video released by Shinde’s aides on Thursday evening showed him addressing the rebel MLAs, and claiming the support of a “national party”. He was seen saying: “No matter what happens, we will win. As you said, that is a national party, a superpower. Pakistan…you know what happened.”

“They have told me, that the decision taken by us is historic. You have all the strength of ours. If you need anything, we will not let you down. This will be experienced whenever we will need any help.” Minutes later, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference in which he read out the names of national parties in the country, and asked which entity other than the BJP could be behind this.

“The Maharashtra Assembly is where (the state) government’s majority will be decided after a floor test and not Guwahati (where the rebel group is camping),” Pawar had said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Maharashtra National Party BJP Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray Anand Dighe NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Assembly Guwahati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Fixed Deposit Rates Up: Check New FD Rates Of Top Banks Including SBI, ICICI, HDFC 

Fixed Deposit Rates Up: Check New FD Rates Of Top Banks Including SBI, ICICI, HDFC 