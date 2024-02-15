No Injustice Will Be Done To Anyone: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday "affirmed his unwavering commitment" to protecting the rights of the underprivileged and said that no poor person would face eviction during his government's tenure.

The chief minister stated that his government would ensure safeguarding of the land belonging to the impoverished and provision of concrete housing facilities under either the PM Awas Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana for those yet to secure a permanent residence.

Adityanath was speaking at the Janata Darshan held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises and attended by around 500 people, according to a press statement issued by the state government.