After submitting his resignation to Arlekar, Nitish told the media that he quit the ruling coalition as "things were not going well" among the coalition partners.

"Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and have asked the Governor Sahab to dissolve the government. I resigned because things were not going well...I was getting everyone's opinon, the opinion of our party's people, and opinion from all sides. I listened to all of them and that's why I resigned today and dissolved the government," said Nitsh to the media in Hindi.