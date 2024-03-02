National

Uttar Pradesh: Nitin Gadkari Unveils Development Projects Worth Rupees 10,000 Crore For Jaunpur

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the two bypasses in Jaunpur city and the ring road is expected to provide respite from traffic congestion and it will also encourage industrial development.

Outlook Web Desk
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | Photo: PTI
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled a development project worth 10,000 crore to build 10 national highways in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, the union minister also Mirzapur and laid the foundation stone of two national highway projects worth ₹1750 crore.

Addressing the gathering in Jaunpur, the two bypasses in Jaunpur city and the ring road is expected to provide respite from traffic congestion and will encourage industrial development.

He said that these ambitious projects aim to provide seamless connectivity as well as generate huge economic benefits and increase employment, he added.

He said, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made significant progress under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity and last mile connectivity across the country.

Uttar Pradesh

