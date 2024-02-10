Journalist Nikhil Wagle Car Attack: Supriya Sule Accuses BJP Of Creating 'Nation Of Hooligans'

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule accused the BJP of creating 'a nation of hooligans' after senior Journalist Nikhil Wagle came under attack on Saturday.
He was booked for his alleged 'offensive' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of conferring Bharat Ratna to LK Advani.
The opposition in Maharashtra strongly criticized the ruling BJP after Nikhil Wagle's car was vandalized.
Sule shared images of Wagle's car being attacked with ink and stones pelted at and she questioned the state government and police for such an incident to take place, she wrote, "Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle was attacked by BJP workers and pelted with stones. Some girls passing by on the road were injured in this outrageous incident. While this was happening, the police were just watching."
Further questioning the BJP in power she asked, "Did anyone order the police not to take action on this occasion? Who gave license to the BJP to openly riot in such a manner? In this country, there is a long tradition of countering ideas with ideas. Does BJP want to break this tradition and create an identity as a nation of hooligans? Strongly condemn this incident."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut listed certain incidents in Maharashtra including the attack on Wagle's car and called it 'Brazen Bid to murder democracy'.
In a post on X, Raut wrote, "Several MVA women karyakartas beaten up by BJP goons, eggs, stones, bricks hurled at them, Pune police remain spectators. Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car smashed, ink, and eggs thrown at his car... Brazen bid to murder democracy by BJP in Pune... MVA will not be deterred."
The Maha Vikas Aghadi is a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, stated that the police will take action against anyone, including BJP members, who attacked Wagle's car.
He also condemned Wagle for his remarks against Advani.
BJP on Wagle's remarks
Senior BJP official Sunil Deodhar lodged a complaint against the 64-year-old journalist at Vishrambaug police station on Tuesday regarding the alleged offensive remarks.
Pune BJP had also requested the police to deny permission to the 'Nirbhay Bano' event where Wagle was going on Saturday when the attack happened.
Pramod Bhangire, the Shiv Sena president of Pune city, clarified that their opposition was directed at Wagle's participation in the event, not the event itself.
Bhangire reportedly said, "We condemn Wagle's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani. By making such remarks in his social media posts, he has created rift between communities."
What did Nikhil Wagle do?
Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle for allegedly making offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP stalwart L K Advani after the latter was awarded the Bharat Ratna.
Addressing the 'Nirbhay Bano' event on Saturday Wagle said, "I forgive all those who attacked me. I have been attacked six times earlier and this was the seventh."
Wagle managed to reach the venue of the event under police protection.