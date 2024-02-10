Journalist Nikhil Wagle Car Attack: Supriya Sule Accuses BJP Of Creating 'Nation Of Hooligans'

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule accused the BJP of creating 'a nation of hooligans' after senior Journalist Nikhil Wagle came under attack on Saturday.

He was booked for his alleged 'offensive' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of conferring Bharat Ratna to LK Advani.

The opposition in Maharashtra strongly criticized the ruling BJP after Nikhil Wagle's car was vandalized.