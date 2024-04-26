NIA Nabs Key Accused In 2023 Indian High Commission Attack Case - All About Inderpal Singh Gaba

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested on Thursday a key accused for his alleged involvement in the attack on the Indian High Commission in London in 2023. The accused has been identified as UK national Inderpal Singh Gaba.
Gaba is a resident of Hounsolow in the UK. He was arrested on Thursday for "carrying out unlawful activities" during the protests outside the Indian mission in London on March 22, 2023.
Speaking to ThePrint, sources from NIA have revealed that Inderpal Singh Gaba ran a grocery, liquor and tobacco store called the Strawberry Local Group Ltd In Greater London. Sources further added that Gaba had landed in India in December 2023 after a visit to Pakistan.
As per the official statement issued by the NIA, the attack against the Indian High Commission in March 2023 were part of a "larger conspiracy" to launch attacks against Indian missions and its diplomats across the UK.
NIA added that the London 2023 attacks were sparked by the detention of pro-Khalistani separatists Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023. A day after his arrest, protests were reported outside the High Commission.
However, Gaba's lawyer has stated that all the allegations against him are "baseless and the arrest is arbitrary".
"He is a businessman who has been living in the UK for years and has no connection with Khalistan or its supporters. He also does not have any past criminal record. He has cooperated with the agency throughout. I will not be able to divulge any more details at this point,” stated Satvinder Singh to ThePrint.
The Indian High Commission in London was attacked by the mob in March 2023. The mob, linked to Khalistan supporters, trespassed onto the property, pull down the Indian flag, injured officials and damaged public property. The arrest of Inderpal Singh Gaba marks the first arrest in Delhi in relation to the case.