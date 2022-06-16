Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NHRC Receives Complaint On Manhandling Congress Women Workers During Protest Over Rahul-ED Row

According to the details available on NHRC's website, the complaint has been filed by advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey, a Congress worker and advocate Ambuj Dixit, national co-coordinator, legal cell, Indian Youth Congress.

NHRC Receives Complaint On Manhandling Congress Women Workers During Protest Over Rahul-ED Row
Representative image of Congress protest. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 7:35 pm

A complaint has been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission, alleging "manhandling" of a few Congress women workers by some security personnel during a protest held on Jun 15 against the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the details available on NHRC's website, the complaint has been filed by advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey, a Congress worker and advocate Ambuj Dixit, national co-coordinator, legal cell, Indian Youth Congress.

The two party workers have alleged that male security personnel deployed by Delhi Police on Wednesday had forcibly entered the Congress headquarters here and beat up party workers and leaders. 

A few male personnel of the Rapid Action Force unit, which was also deployed, had "manhandled a few female Congress workers", Pandey alleged, and said, "our complaint has been registered by the NHRC today."

Mahila Congress workers were "unlawfully and without any authority" prevented from exercising their right to protest, the complaints wrote to the rights panel.

RAF comes under the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) and deployed by authorities as a situation warrants to control the law and order situation.

Related stories

CBI Quizzes Trinamool Congress MLA In Coal Pilferage Scam

Congress Stages Protest Over Rahul's Questioning, Several Leaders, Workers Detained

Rahul Gandhi Questioned By ED: Congress Leaders Detained As Protests Continue For Second Day

The Congress had on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat-up party workers and leaders on a day the party staged vociferous protests against Gandhi's questioning by the ED in a money laundering case.

Tags

National National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Congress Women Mahila Congress Enforcement Directorate (ED) Rahul Gandhi Congress Protest March National Herald-AJL Deal Congress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India