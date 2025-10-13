NHAI Launches Innovative Cleanliness Drive: Report Dirty Highway Toilets, Earn Rs 1,000 FASTag Recharge

The scheme targets the over 1,300 toilet blocks registered on the NHAI One application for AI-monitored inspections, where substandard conditions have occasionally drawn flak from long-haul drivers and families.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Report unclean toilets at NHAI toll plazas/wayside amenities via Rajmarg Yatra app; verified complaints earn Rs 1,000 FASTag recharge, credited instantly to linked wallet.

  • Launched October 10 under Swachh Rajmarg; app supports photo uploads, AI verification, 48-hour response; one reward per user/month, helpline 1033 for support.

  • Targets 1,300+ facilities every 40-60 km; early success with 5,000 reports, 200 fixes; ties into Swachh Bharat, FASTag ecosystem for efficient highway hygiene.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a groundbreaking cleanliness drive that rewards vigilant travelers with Rs 1,000 in FASTag recharge credits for reporting unclean toilets at toll plazas and wayside amenities. Announced on October 10 as part of the broader 'Swachh Rajmarg' campaign, the initiative leverages the user-friendly Rajmarg Yatra app to crowdsource real-time feedback, empowering commuters to play an active role in maintaining spotless facilities amid rising traffic volumes and post-monsoon challenges. This move aligns with the government's ongoing efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission to transform public conveniences into models of sanitation excellence.

The scheme targets the over 1,300 toilet blocks registered on the NHAI One application for AI-monitored inspections, where substandard conditions have occasionally drawn flak from long-haul drivers and families. Users can now lodge complaints directly through the app—available in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages—by uploading photos or descriptions of issues like poor maintenance, water scarcity, or littering at designated spots spaced every 40-60 km along highways. Verified reports, cross-checked by NHAI field teams within 48 hours, qualify for the incentive, credited instantly to the reporter's FASTag wallet via integration with the My FASTag platform. "This isn't just about penalties; it's about positive reinforcement. By turning citizens into partners, we aim to foster a culture of accountability and swift redressal," stated NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav during the launch webinar, emphasizing the app's 24/7 helpline (1033) for seamless reporting.

Since its soft launch last month, the drive has already garnered over 5,000 submissions, prompting corrective actions at 200+ sites and generating buzz on social media for its gamified approach. Early adopters, including truckers from Punjab and tourists from Delhi, have praised the Rs 1,000 bounty—equivalent to toll waivers on multiple trips—as a tangible motivator that offsets the hassle of long journeys. The incentive is capped at one per user per month to prevent abuse, with eligibility tied to a valid FASTag linked to the app's verified profile. NHAI has also partnered with the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) to streamline recharges, ensuring credits reflect within 24 hours and support the newly introduced FASTag Annual Pass for frequent users.

