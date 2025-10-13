NHAI Launches Innovative Cleanliness Drive: Report Dirty Highway Toilets, Earn Rs 1,000 FASTag Recharge

The scheme targets the over 1,300 toilet blocks registered on the NHAI One application for AI-monitored inspections, where substandard conditions have occasionally drawn flak from long-haul drivers and families. Users can now lodge complaints directly through the app—available in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages—by uploading photos or descriptions of issues like poor maintenance, water scarcity, or littering at designated spots spaced every 40-60 km along highways. Verified reports, cross-checked by NHAI field teams within 48 hours, qualify for the incentive, credited instantly to the reporter's FASTag wallet via integration with the My FASTag platform. "This isn't just about penalties; it's about positive reinforcement. By turning citizens into partners, we aim to foster a culture of accountability and swift redressal," stated NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav during the launch webinar, emphasizing the app's 24/7 helpline (1033) for seamless reporting.