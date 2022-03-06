Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
NEWSFLASH | Firing At Amritsar BSF Mess, 5 Soldiers Dead

Five soldiers have been killed in the firing incident inside BSF’s mess at Amritsar’s Khasa village in Punjab, the reports said.

File photo of BSF soldiers on patrol along border. PTI

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 1:11 pm

Atleast four soldiers have beene killed and several others were injured after a BSF jawan allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on his colleagues at Amritsar’s Khasa village in Punjab on Sunday. 

The incident took place on Sunday inside BSF’s mess at the village in Amritsar. 

As per news agency PTI, five BSF personnel have been killed after colleague opens fire at the camp in Amritsar.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital. 

 (This is a developing story.  More details will be updated.)
 

Tags

National Punjab Firing BSF Killed Injured Amritsar Khasa Soldiers BSF Jawan India Punjab Police
