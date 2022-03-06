NEWSFLASH | Firing At Amritsar BSF Mess, 5 Soldiers Dead

Atleast four soldiers have beene killed and several others were injured after a BSF jawan allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on his colleagues at Amritsar’s Khasa village in Punjab on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday inside BSF’s mess at the village in Amritsar.

As per news agency PTI, five BSF personnel have been killed after colleague opens fire at the camp in Amritsar.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

(This is a developing story. More details will be updated.)

