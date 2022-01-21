Friday, Jan 21, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Eternal Flame Of Iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti At India Gate Extinguished

The iconic eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate for soldiers has been extinguished. It is getting merged with torch at National War Memorial.

NEWSFLASH: Eternal Flame Of Iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti At India Gate Extinguished
Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial - PTI

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 3:53 pm

Iconic eternal flame at India Gate for soldiers extinguished, being merged with torch at National War Memorial, as per media reports.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
 

