Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Logs 1,009 Fresh Covid-19 Infections, A 60 % Jump From Tuesday

This was the maximum number of cases recorded in Delhi since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

Delhi Logs 1,009 Fresh Covid-19 Infections, A 60 % Jump From Tuesday
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 8:37 pm

Delhi on Wednedsay recorded 1,009 fresh Covid cases which is a 60 per cent jump from a day ago, while one person died due to the infection, according to the city health department data.

This was the maximum number of cases recorded in Delhi since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

Related stories

Covid Surge In Delhi: Schools Won't Shut, Wear Mask Or Pay Rs 500 Fine

A total of 17,701 tests were conducted a day ago and 5.7 per cent of them came out positive, the latest health bulletin said. 

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, the city reported 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent.

Tags

National Delhi Covid-19 COVID-19 Delhi Covid-19 Death Active Covid Cases Health Bulletin
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Environmental Studies Is Great Career Choice For Students And Growth Area For Educators

Why Environmental Studies Is Great Career Choice For Students And Growth Area For Educators

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos