Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Nepal Experiences A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Central Nepal on Monday registered an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitudes registered on the Richter scale in Nepal

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 7:58 pm

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook central Nepal on Monday morning, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 4.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred at 6.07 am, with the epicenter being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district, 100 east of Kathmandu. The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no immediate damage was reported. 

The earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015, the center informed. 

National Earthquake Central Nepal Sindhupalchowk District Kathmandu Gorkha Earthquake
