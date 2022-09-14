Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Need Of Hour Is To Increase Interest Of Farmers Towards Natural Farming: Acharya Devvrat

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday said that the central and the state governments are working to implement schemes aimed at connecting farmers with natural farming.

PM Modi being received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on his arrival at the airport, in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi being received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on his arrival at the airport, in Ahmedabad. PTI

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:39 am

"The need of the hour is to increase the interest of farmers towards natural farming. This will reduce the cost of the farmers and increase the income of the farmers from the first year itself," Devvrat said in Kurukshetra.

He said that a programme is being organised on September 15 & 16 in Kurukshetra regarding natural farming.

In this programme on September 15, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Vice Chancellors of various Agricultural Universities, among others will participate, an official statement said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Haryana Agriculture Minister, J P Dalal, Gujarat Agriculture Minister, Raghavji Patel along with top officers of the Agriculture Department of both the states will attend the programme at Gurukul Kurukshetra, on September 16.

On these two days, all the dignitaries will also see the natural farming being done on 200 acres near village Kainthala of Gurukul Kurukshetra, said the statement.

Natural farming will improve the health of the earth and people will also be able to get good quality products, he said.

He said that the Central and State Governments are moving forward in the field of natural farming in the country.

A natural agriculture training centre has been established here with the help of the government. In this training centre, along with training, practical knowledge is also being given to the farmers. During this training, the difference between natural and organic farming is also being explained in detail, he said.

He said that today natural farming is the need of every living being. Keeping this subject in mind, work is being done to advance natural farming.

With natural farming, 33 quintals of the crop can be obtained in one acre and more yield can be obtained from the first year itself, but training is needed to adopt this technology, he said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

