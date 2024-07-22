Nearly 1 Lakh ‘Agniveers’ Joined Army Till Now: Top Officer

“In June 2022, the scheme was launched and then we had the first batch that was recruited and enrolled, in December 2022-January 2023. Approximately, one lakh Agniveers have been enrolled in the army, of whom around 200 are women. Of them, approximately 70,000 recruits have already been dispatched to their units and are performing extremely well in the battalions. This includes around 100 female police personnel too,” Lieutenant General Channira Bansi Ponnappa, the army's Adjutant General, told news agency ANI.