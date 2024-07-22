National

Nearly 1 Lakh ‘Agniveers’ Joined Army Till Now: Top Officer

The top Army officer has said 50,000 vacancies have been released for the current 2024-25 cycle, adding that the recruitment process for the year is ongoing.

Recruitment under Agniveer scheme.
Recruitment under 'Agniveer' scheme.
Nearly one lakh ‘Agniveers’ have joined Army till now, of whom 70 percent are serving in various units, the force has said amid the ongoing row over Agnipath Scheme for recruitment to the Indian armed forces.

“In June 2022, the scheme was launched and then we had the first batch that was recruited and enrolled, in December 2022-January 2023. Approximately, one lakh Agniveers have been enrolled in the army, of whom around 200 are women. Of them, approximately 70,000 recruits have already been dispatched to their units and are performing extremely well in the battalions. This includes around 100 female police personnel too,” Lieutenant General Channira Bansi Ponnappa, the army's Adjutant General, told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi visits martyrs memorial in Lalganj in Raebareli - PTI
'Agniveer Not Appropriate For Army', Says Mother Of Captain Anshuman Singh To Rahul Gandhi In Raebareli

BY PTI

Lieutenant General Ponnappa also shared that 50,000 vacancies have been released for the current 2024-25 cycle, adding that the recruitment process for the year is ongoing.

He as per the report also dismissed the oft-repeated charge by Opposition parties that with Agnipath, the central government has created ‘two different classes’ of soldiers.

Trial By Fire, But No Compensation? The Agniveer Controversy In The Parliament
Trial By Fire, But No Compensation? The Agniveer Controversy In The Parliament

BY Outlook Web Desk

“They (Agniveers) are undertaking all the actions – operational and other professional duties – just like other sepoys or sepoy recruits on the ground. They are completely integrated and assimilated into the units. They wear the same uniform and perform the same duty,” the Lieutenant General was quoted as saying.

Under Agnipath scheme, aspirants are inducted into the armed forces for four years, and they are called ‘Agniveers.’ Both male and female aspirants (17.5 to 21 years age group) are eligible to apply, and, after four years, not more than 25% strength of a ‘retiring’ batch, will be selected for the permanent cadre.

LoP Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha | - PTI
Agniveer Ajay Singh's Father Says, 'We Haven't Received Ex-Gratia From Centre'; Rahul Gandhi Shares Video

BY Outlook Web Desk

Quotas have been announced for the ‘retirees’ in various central and state government services, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

In the recently-held Lok Sabha Elections, the ruling BJP performed poorly in some northern states, many of which see a large number of youths join the armed forces, particularly the army. Agnipath is believed to be among the reasons behind the party's poor show.

