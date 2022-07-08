Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NDA Presidential Nominee Droupadi Murmu To Jaipur Has Been Rescheduled To July 13

As stated by BJP sources, the visit of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to Jaipur has been rescheduled to July 13.

undefined
Droupadi Murmu in Chennai Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 8:10 pm

The visit of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to Jaipur has been rescheduled to July 13, BJP sources said on Friday.

Murmu will reach a hotel at 8 am on July 13 and will meet BJP MPs and MLAs, they said.

Earlier, she was scheduled to visit Jaipur on July 12.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria has issued a revised letter to the BJP's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and MLAs in Rajasthan, asking them to reach the designated hotel at 8 am on July 13.

The BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-seat assembly of Rajasthan. It has 24 Lok Sabha members and four Rajya Sabha members from Rajasthan.

Tags

National Presidential Nominee Droupadi Murmu BJP Sources Jaipur Leader Of The Opposition Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha MPs And MLAs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer