NBEMS To Releases NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled On March 18

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to release the NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card today, the examination scheduled for March 18.

Outlook Web Desk
March 15, 2024
PTI
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to release the NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card today. (Representational image) | Photo: PTI
NBEMS is set to release the NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card today, March 15, 2024. Those planning to take the NEET MDS exam can get their admit cards from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled for March 18, 2024, and will take place at various centers nationwide. It's a computer-based test happening from 9 am to 12 noon, all in one go.

There's a 25 percent penalty for wrong answers, but no deductions for unanswered questions.

How to get your admit card, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the 'NEET MDS Admit Card 2024' link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login details on the new page.

4. After submission, the admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Verify the details and download the admit card.

Candidates found ineligible before the exam will not receive their admit cards. NBEMS will notify eligible candidates via SMS/Email alerts and website notices. Admit cards will not be sent through postal mail or email.

