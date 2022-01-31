Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Naxal-Affected Districts Down From 126 To 70: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the Indian Parliament lauded the efforts of the security forces and told that the Naxal-affected districts in India have come down from 126 to 70.

Naxal-Affected Districts Down From 126 To 70: President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Parliament. - Screengrab from Sansad TV Broadcast-YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 2:21 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the areas where naxals operate and perpetrate violence have come down significantly over the years and now 70 districts in the country are affected by the menace, from an earlier 126 districts.

Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session, Kovind also said that a peace accord has been signed with insurgent groups in Assam's Karbi Anglong district to end decades long conflict, and a new chapter of peace and prosperity has been ushered.

Related stories

Chhattisgarh: Cop Injured In IED Blast By Naxals In Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Start Weekly Market To Provide Villagers Relief In Naxal Hit Abujhmad

6 Naxals Killed In Encounter On Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

"Due to concerted efforts of my government, the number of naxal-affected districts in the country has also come down from 126 to 70 today," he said.

On September 21, 2020, the then Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy had informed Rajya Sabha that a total of 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered naxal or left-wing extremism (LWE) affected, and  are covered under the Security Related Expenditure scheme of the home ministry.

Reddy had also said that LWE-related violent incidents were reported in 61 districts in 2019 and in only 46 districts in the first half of 2020.

According to home ministry data, between 2004-2020, 8,380 people were killed by the Maoists in different parts of India.

The majority of civilians killed were tribals. They were often branded as 'police informers' before being brutally tortured and killed.

The tribal and the economically underprivileged sections, whose cause the Maoists claim to espouse, have been the biggest victims of the so-called 'protracted peoples war' of the naxals, the home ministry has said.

Referring to the insurgency in the Northeast, the president said the efforts of the Modi government to establish peace in the region have attained "historic success".

"Just a few months ago, a settlement was reached between the central government, the state of Assam and the Karbi groups to end the decades-old conflict in Karbi Anglong. This has ushered in a new chapter of peace and prosperity in the region," he said.

Tags

National Naxals Anti-Naxal Operations Maoists/Naxals Naxal Attack Parliament President Of India Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Compensation For Farmers Hit By Unseasonal Rains In Delhi

Compensation For Farmers Hit By Unseasonal Rains In Delhi

Elections Keep Happening But Budget Session Very Important, Must Make It Fruitful: PM

CBI Seeks Sanction From UP Govt To Probe Role Of Bureaucrats In PF Investment Irregularities

Legal Action Starts As Ravi Kishan Flouts Poll Code, Covid Norms During UP Poll Campaign

Kashmir Gets Some Respite From Severe Cold Conditions

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island