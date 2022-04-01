Friday, Apr 01, 2022
National Cyber Security Strategy 2021 Draft Formulated By NSCS: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government is fully cognizant and aware of the various cyber security threats, and has taken a number of measures to mitigate citizens' vulnerability to cyberattacks, said the minister.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar PTI

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 4:36 pm

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) has formulated a draft National Cyber Security Strategy 2021 that comprehensively looks at addressing the national cyberspace security issues, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

The government is fully cognizant and aware of the various cyber security threats, and has taken a number of measures to mitigate citizens' vulnerability to cyberattacks, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

"The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) has formulated a draft National Cyber Security Strategy 2021 (NCSS 2021), which holistically looks at addressing the issues of security of national cyberspace," the minister said.

The government is committed to ensuring that internet in India is open, safe, trusted and accountable for all users, he asserted.

To a question on whether the government intends to coordinate with other countries to develop a global legal framework on cyberterrorism, and its related details, Chandrasekhar said, "there is no such information available with this ministry."

