Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Narendra Giri Death: Allahabad HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Disciple Anand Giri

While rejecting bail, the court said there was sufficient evidence against the applicant and thus he cannot be granted bail. The petitioner, in his bail application, had stated that he was falsely implicated in the case.

Mahant Narendra Giri
Allahabad HC rejected bail of Anand Giri in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:18 pm

The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the bail of Anand Giri in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, the then President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP). Justice SK Singh on Wednesday had reserved order on the bail plea of Anand Giri, the prime accused in the case.

While rejecting bail, the court said there was sufficient evidence against the applicant and thus he cannot be granted bail. The petitioner, in his bail application, had stated that he was falsely implicated in the case.

The hand writing in the alleged suicide note, in which Anand Giri’s name was mentioned, was not of Narendra Giri and there were several cuttings and overwriting in it, the petitioner claimed. He further argued that he was in Haridwar when the incident took place and police informed him over phone.

Earlier, a local court too had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri. Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021. A suicide note was recovered, in which he had accused Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari of mental torture.

(With PTI inputs). 

