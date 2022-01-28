Nagpur: Man Kills Alcoholic After Argument Outside Warehouse

A man sleeping on the steps of a warehouse in an inebriated state was killed in the Wadi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.



Deceased Santosh Dighore (33), an alcoholic, used to sleep on the steps of the warehouse after finishing his work there, but on Thursday night, accused Vaibhav Deshmukh (29) asked him to sleep somewhere else, an official said.



After Dighore refused, the two had a fight during which Deshmukh bludgeoned him to death with a boulder, the Wadi police station official said. Deshmukh, who fled from the spot, was held sometime later, he added.

With PTI inputs.