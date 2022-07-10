Nagaland Reports 3 New Covid-19 Cases

Nagaland on Sunday recorded three new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,546, a health department official said. Mokokchung district reported two fresh cases and Dimapur one, he said.

The state now has 35 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,255 people have recovered from the disease and 1,494 have migrated to other states, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.55 per cent, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 1,762. Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,75,220 samples for the infection.

(With PTI inputs)