Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Nagaland declared moderate drought hit state

It also considered the distress situation that had developed in almost the entire farming area affected by these conditions through field verification, the statement said.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 6:45 pm

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has declared a 'drought of a moderate nature' in the entire state for six months from September 2021 to March this year.
             

The NSDMA declared the 'drought of moderate nature' after taking into account the conditions arising from rainfall deficiency and poor crop conditions, an official statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations said on Tuesday.
             

It also considered the distress situation that had developed in almost the entire farming area affected by these conditions through field verification, the statement said.
             

The NSDMA had also taken into consideration the reports available from the Deputy Commissioners and Chairmen of the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).
             

Based on the scanty, deficit and less than normal rainfall that has been observed from March to November 2021, the declaration of drought would come into effect from September 15, 2021, and would continue to be in effect for six months till further order, the NSDMA notification stated.

With PTI inputs.

