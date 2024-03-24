National

Muslim Family Harassed In Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor | Watch

Bijnor police has taken cognisance of the incident which showed some boys forcefully applying colours and throwing water at three persons said to be a Muslim family, who were passing through the area on their two-wheeler.

Outlook Web Desk
24 March 2024
Screengrab of the video showing Muslim family harrassed in UP's Bijnor | Photo: X
A video has emerged on social media platforms showing a group of boys stopping bike and splashing colour on three persons including two women onboard. Reportedly, the video is said to be from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

In the video, a group of boys can be seen forcefully applying colours and throwing water at the three persons. The three are said to be Muslims, who were passing through the area on their two-wheeler. The boys can also be seen shouting ‘Happy Holi and Jai-Shri Ram’ slogans.

The incident, according to the police, is said to be from March 20, the reports said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Bijnor Police, in a video on social media platform X, said that a probe is on to identify the alleged perpetrators.

