Assam Muslim Marriage Act Repealed: A Bold Step Or Cultural Imposition?

The Muslim Marriage Act

Under the Act, the government granted licenses to Muslim leaders, known as kazis, to formally register these unions and dissolutions. The kazis acted as authorised registrars, deemed public servants. The law enabled Muslim couples to apply to them for marriage and divorce registration per the procedures outlined. Importantly, the Act aligned with Muslim personal law traditions.

The rationale presented by the BJP-led Assam government for this repeal is focused on prohibiting underage marriages. In public statements, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited provisions in the law that allow registration even if brides and grooms are under the legal marriage ages of 18 and 21 years respectively. He portrayed abolishing the Act as a vital step toward eradicating child marriage practices by 2026 statewide.